48,790 Shares in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BioLineRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. BioLineRx Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

