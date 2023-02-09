Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invitae by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Insider Activity at Invitae

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

