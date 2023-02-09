Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,393 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

