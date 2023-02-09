Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Haleon

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.