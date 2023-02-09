Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 583,000 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BriaCell Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jamieson Bondarenko purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.22.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

