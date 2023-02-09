Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,438 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tilray by 3.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 35.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 16.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 41.5% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
