Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $118,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Altice USA Stock Performance

About Altice USA

Altice USA stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

