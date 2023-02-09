Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,483 Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 15.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 47.51% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.24%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

