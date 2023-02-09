Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 96,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Company Profile

UNIT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

