Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

