Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYPS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 119,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a PEG ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.27. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.53 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

