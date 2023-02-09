Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

