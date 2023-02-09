18,430 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

GOGL stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.