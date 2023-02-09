16,465 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 342,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

