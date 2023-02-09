Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 206,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 3.4 %

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $566.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.