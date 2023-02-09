Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PGX opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.94.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.