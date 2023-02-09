Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.