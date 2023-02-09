Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,721,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $85.74 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

