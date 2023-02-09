Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 956,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 0.0 %

Globe Life stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,541 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.