Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 36.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE HEP opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

