Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

