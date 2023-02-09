Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

