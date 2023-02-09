Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,628 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 25.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter worth $269,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLP opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.572 dividend. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

