Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CPG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

CPG opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.