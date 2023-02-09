Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on CPG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.