Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,701 CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 97.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 139.07%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

