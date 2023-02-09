Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

