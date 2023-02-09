Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

