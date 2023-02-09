Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

NOC stock opened at $456.06 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $379.61 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

