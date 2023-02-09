Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 404,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

