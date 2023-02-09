ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Position Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $24.99 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.