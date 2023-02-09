Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

GLW stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

