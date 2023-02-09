Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

