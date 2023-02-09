Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $11,863,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 742.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 702,125 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

