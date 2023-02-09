Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 446 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

