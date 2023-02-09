Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fidus Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of FDUS opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $493.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

