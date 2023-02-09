4,000 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $4,921,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Danaos by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Price Performance

NYSE:DAC opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

