Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,007 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 333.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $80,061.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,199.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,714 in the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.