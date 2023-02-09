55,258 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Replimune Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 2,620.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,136,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 374,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

