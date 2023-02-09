Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,597 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF opened at $57.23 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

