Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,086 shares of company stock worth $1,750,164. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

