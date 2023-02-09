Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.53 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Insider Activity at POINT Biopharma Global

In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

