Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 93,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TIP opened at $108.62 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.