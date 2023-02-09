Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAI opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

