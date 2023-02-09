401,686 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 401,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Affimed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth $66,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.35. Affimed has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 189.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

