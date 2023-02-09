Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $953,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

CLDX stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

