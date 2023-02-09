Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 204,041 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 392.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 161,043 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

