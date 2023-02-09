Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,193,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 594,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 96,142 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

