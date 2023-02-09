Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stake Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,045 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after buying an additional 2,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after buying an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

