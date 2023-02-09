Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

