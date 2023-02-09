Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

NYSE:FIS opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

